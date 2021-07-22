Elearn - Dashboard concept for Educational platform

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi friends!
This is concept for educational courses platform. Students can choose the courses they want to study in a wide variety of areas.
Looks sweet? We think exactly the same way. Feel free to comment, share and like it, let us know what you think!
📩 Interested in UX/UI Design for mobile or web applications? Check out more on steelkiwi.com and contact us hello@steelkiwi.com
