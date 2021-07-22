Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Homepage UI for a Green & Smart Solutions Company

Homepage UI for a Green & Smart Solutions Company earth environment green design ux ui smart garden greenery trees plants leeds sustainability estidama green branding illustration figma app design
Homepage UI for a Green & Smart Solutions Company using lush green shades and tints of green on top of using actually vectors of plants and leaves. Simple and easy to read font is used to along with the theme of the homepage UI design.

Hope you like it! <3

