FREE INSTAGRAM TEMPLATE FOR BAKERY WITH CANVA

Our License Allows you to use the content:
- For commercial and personal projects
- On digital or printed media
- For an unlimited number of times, continuously
- From anywhere in the world
- With modifications or to create derivative works
Design Description:
- File PNG
- Compatible with Canva
- Easy Edit, just Drag & Drop Text & Image
- Image Not Included
- TEXT INCLUDED

Link : https://www.pikpop.id/product/48-sweet-cake-instagram-template-448

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
