Mind Palace App / Map

Next concept page of MakeSense App — Map editor.

This section has 2 types of entities: semantic cores and notes + several types of relations: hierarchical, associative, semantic. So far, I am exploring how to perfectly display it on the Map.

👨‍🎨 Made with Figma.

💬 Font: Inter.

👁‍🗨 Icons: Feather Icons + Twemoji.

Stay tuned!

Twitter