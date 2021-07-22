Pxlhead Team

Mind Palace App / Map mind palace wiki semantic concept web application mind ui ux diagram flow map mindmap builder
Next concept page of MakeSense App — Map editor.

This section has 2 types of entities: semantic cores and notes + several types of relations: hierarchical, associative, semantic. So far, I am exploring how to perfectly display it on the Map.

👨‍🎨 Made with Figma.

💬 Font: Inter.

👁‍🗨 Icons: Feather Icons + Twemoji.

