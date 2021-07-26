Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hayden Bleasel
Jellypepper

Space Machines Company Logo

Hayden Bleasel
Jellypepper
Hayden Bleasel for Jellypepper
Space Machines Company Logo
Space Machines Company is an in-space logistics company, aiming to building infrastructure for the Space Economy. Their transportation and logistics services get you precisely where you need to go in space.

We decided to keep the original logomark - it's unique and recognisable shape, simplicity and overall concept made it a strong structural element to build off.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Jellypepper
Jellypepper
