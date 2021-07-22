Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 057 - Video Player

Daily UI Challenge 057 - Video Player dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Day 57 of 100 days of UI. the prompt was a video player.
#dailyui #dailyuichallenge

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Tracie

