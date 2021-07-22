Daily UI - 001

Hi Everyone!

I've always felt that my UI designs have been weak, so I want to improve by doing the 100 day UI challenge. I'm a strong believer in criticism, so please don't hesitate to give me feedback!

Day 001: "Create a sign-up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something."

I decided to make some minor changes to TikTok's mobile sign-up page. Most of the UI is the same as the original, but the biggest change is the person icon in the center of the screen. This change gives the sign-up screen more of a personality.