Daily UI - 001

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone!
I've always felt that my UI designs have been weak, so I want to improve by doing the 100 day UI challenge. I'm a strong believer in criticism, so please don't hesitate to give me feedback!
Day 001: "Create a sign-up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something."
I decided to make some minor changes to TikTok's mobile sign-up page. Most of the UI is the same as the original, but the biggest change is the person icon in the center of the screen. This change gives the sign-up screen more of a personality.