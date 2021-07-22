Fawas Adegoke

Wallpaper Explorer

Fawas Adegoke
Fawas Adegoke
  • Save
Wallpaper Explorer web design desktop dark light background wallpaper 3d illustration design ui
Download color palette

My mentor designed the background wallpaper using Blender. So, I challenged myself to make something with it and came up with this.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Fawas Adegoke
Fawas Adegoke

More by Fawas Adegoke

View profile
    • Like