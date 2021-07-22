Eugene Machiavelli

Money Transferring App Concept

Money Transferring App Concept bank app investment stocks banking user interface mobile design finance app banking app fintech finance financial app
Finance. is a new look at the age-old functionality of tracking and transferring personal funds. With this one, I've tried to step away from the traditional "finance" colors or easy-going illustrations making it less painful to part with the hard-earned cash. See for yourself.

