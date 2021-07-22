Vivek Kesarwani | Vesigns

A + Star | Logomark for a Sports Company

A + Star | Logomark for a Sports Company
Hey guys,
Sharing a new design that we created for a sports tournament organizing company.
We tried incorporating the initial and competitive spirit of the brand into its logo.
Do share your feedback guys.
