Home Blood Testing App

Home Blood Testing App blood testing kit easy to use simple design minimal uxui ux designer ui design clean app app design
Hello guys! hope you like this one, thank you for the support on my previous post. This is focused on making ordering a blood testing kit easily and achieving that for the right person with needs. More of this app will be shown on my Instagram @jamesgmin_

