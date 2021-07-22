Educational App

💌 Have a project idea? I am available for hire

hello.imran004@gmail.com

Hey, guys! Super excited.

Today I will share with you my new educational platform mobile app design.

Out of the current colorful trend, I have tried to create an elegant design

using minimal colors.

Hope you enjoyed it.

Thank you ✌️

For quick inquiry feel free to add me on:

Skype | Instagram

-

Follow Orizon Design:

Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co