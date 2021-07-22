Natalia

Landing page for board game club

Natalia
Natalia
  • Save
Landing page for board game club figma landing page landing club board game ux ui design
Download color palette

Одностраничный сайт, посвященный игротеке. Целевое действие - запись на игротеку. Адаптивная версия под разные устройства.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Natalia
Natalia

More by Natalia

View profile
    • Like