Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
home_for_ued

Kite Mobility - Electric vehicles

home_for_ued
home_for_ued
  • Save
Kite Mobility - Electric vehicles sustainable clean commuting community traveling electric mobility ux user experience ui
Download color palette

Mission is to accelerate the transition to a shared and explored world of electric mobility built into our living and travel experiences.Kite offers access to clean electric mobility, opening access to your community and the experiences that breath life into our cities and travel experiences.

With Kite, your mobility is helping support a world of clean commuting, providing access to travel, experiences and each other. Connecting through shared mobility.

Know more on project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121426487/Kite-Electric-Mobility

For more visit : www.jeffdesign.co

home_for_ued
home_for_ued

More by home_for_ued

View profile
    • Like