VitalGym. eCommerce website main page

VitalGym. eCommerce website main page health lifestyle training workout banner catalog cards fitness sport gym branding design ecommerce website interface ux ui
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🏆 The home page of an online store plays an important role in navigating the entire website, as well as providing visitors with the freshest and most interesting offers from the brand. Promotional products, new arrivals, special profitable bundles, paired with various promotional and navigation blocks, make the VitalGym home page one of the most loved and visited among sports fans throughout the UK

🏠 Just imagine that in addition to quality equipment and efficient service, you also have the opportunity to order a full-fledged room for your home gym. Thanks to a variety of partner programs, VitalGym fully covers the needs of clients who want to train at home with maximum efficiency.

VitalGym is live here: https://vitalgym.co

