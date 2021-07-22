Kite Mobility - Electric vehicles

Mission is to accelerate the transition to a shared and explored world of electric mobility built into our living and travel experiences.Kite offers access to clean electric mobility, opening access to your community and the experiences that breath life into our cities and travel experiences.

With Kite, your mobility is helping support a world of clean commuting, providing access to travel, experiences and each other. Connecting through shared mobility.

Know more on project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121426487/Kite-Electric-Mobility

For more visit : www.jeffdesign.co