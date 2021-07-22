Rahul S KARKI
RipenApps Technologies

Taxi Booking App - Concept

Rahul S KARKI
RipenApps Technologies
Rahul S KARKI for RipenApps Technologies
Hire Us
  • Save
Taxi Booking App - Concept mobiledesign thurdaypost cleanui graphic design ios android mobile uidesign appui taxibookingapp ui
Taxi Booking App - Concept mobiledesign thurdaypost cleanui graphic design ios android mobile uidesign appui taxibookingapp ui
Download color palette
  1. Mask Group 113.png
  2. Group 39604.png

Most taxi apps out there are doing a pretty decent job in providing online ride booking services. But having the right features is not always enough. You need to keep UI UX and interactions in mind for the best user experience.

Here find a well-designed & creatively built taxi-booking app's screens and share your reviews.

Share your valuable feedback. And if you liked ❤ the design, please hit “L” to shower some love.

Have an awesome product idea in mind? Feel free to contact us
sales@ripenapps.com | info@ripenapps.com

Visit at
www.ripenapps.com

Follow us on: Instagram | Behance

RipenApps Technologies
RipenApps Technologies
Hire Us

More by RipenApps Technologies

View profile
    • Like