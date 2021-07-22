Effect Studios

Kyshi: Digital Banking Mobile App

Effect Studios
Effect Studios
Hire Me
  • Save
Kyshi: Digital Banking Mobile App mobile app design banking app bank app financial app app fintech ghana ux ui bank financials finance app mobile app
Kyshi: Digital Banking Mobile App mobile app design banking app bank app financial app app fintech ghana ux ui bank financials finance app mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Kyshi App-1.png
  2. Kyshi App-2.png

Kyshi is a marketplace for fair and transparent currency exchange; a simple peer-to-peer money transfer platform designed to make sending money to and from Africa easier, safer, and more affordable.

Read the full case study
https://medium.com/@effectstudios/kyshi-2-0-a-user-experience-design-case-study-727c6d95b0e4

Looking for a digital creative agency to work with?
Talk to us today: info@effectstudios.co

Follow Us On Instagram: www.instagram.com/effectstudios.co

Effect Studios
Effect Studios
Let's Make Magic Together
Hire Me

More by Effect Studios

View profile
    • Like