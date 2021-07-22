Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ardiann Fauzi

Momenry Brand Guideline

Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Hire Me
  • Save
Momenry Brand Guideline minimalist infinity logo social media pack social media pictorial mark m logo warm play logo friendship family startup logo social media design design logocollection brand guideline brand branding brand and identity brand identity logo
Download color palette

Momenry Brand Guideline
----
Please also check the previous shot as this is a rebound shot. Any feedback is warmed welcome.

---
Always available for freelance work.

Please contact me at ardiannf.nideli@gmail.com or use the "Hire Me" button on my profile to work with me.

C0bf496593a8bb6e9df68feb29870062
Rebound of
Momenry Logo Project Approved
By Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Pictorial, Icon, Monogram, Minimalist, Modern Logos & Brands
Hire Me

More by Ardiann Fauzi

View profile
    • Like