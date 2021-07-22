Galih Pandu

Hiking Apps

Galih Pandu
Galih Pandu
  • Save
Hiking Apps mobile ui mountain route find trails hiking apps
Download color palette

hello everyone
let me show to you about my work, i got new challenge for designing Hiking Apps, the goals of this apps is create a list of trails/route to hike the mountain. user can select available trails depends on their level/experience. feel free to leave your idea/feedback on comments

Thank You

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Galih Pandu
Galih Pandu

More by Galih Pandu

View profile
    • Like