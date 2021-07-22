Yarko Turko
Branding for Furniture Manufacturer

Yarko Turko
Yarko Turko for Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Branding for Furniture Manufacturer car catalog visualization visualization of furniture umbrella brand render redesign rebranding illustration design geometric graphics 3d animation dynamic branding dynamic graphics furniture manufacture typography ui branding logo
  1. D-44GROUP-3.01.jpg
  2. D-44GROUP-3.02.jpg

44GROUP manufactures furniture and interior items for public facilities with the possibility of reuse or disposal. And also sells ready-made furniture solutions, expert consulting, warranty, packaging, and delivery.

The brand is consistent in its actions, communication, and visual identity. 44GROUP believes in a world in which there is no “too much”. Too much furniture, too little space, or too high a cost of services. 44GROUP clearly understands the industry, provides expert advice on space and cost planning, and does what it declares.

