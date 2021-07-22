eSanjeevani Portal - Online doctor Consultation

eSanjeevani - is a doctor to patient telemedicine system has been deployed nationally for the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare under Ayushman Bharat Scheme of Government of India.

The scheme is particularly useful during times of pandemic Coivd-19 as it helps people avoid going out to consult a doctor or visit a hospital. Through eSanjeevani OPD, anyone can seek medical advice and medication through audio and video. With the introduction of this service, people living in the remotest areas will also be able to get their health related consultation.

