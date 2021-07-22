Khoir Typework

Sadila Serif Font

Khoir Typework
Khoir Typework
  • Save
Sadila Serif Font branding font wedding font summer font unique font bold font cute font classy font clean font font modern elegant font exlusive font modern font serif modern serif font alternates typography design branding logotype font
Download color palette

Hello

"DOWNLOAD LINK"
https://creativemarket.com/Khoir/5657009-Sadila

Sadila is a simple serif. Supported by alternatives that make it look luxurious so it is suitable for all types of projects such as branding, quotes, cover design, films, web design, packaging, social media, logo design and many more, what are you waiting for!

Khoir Typework
Khoir Typework

More by Khoir Typework

View profile
    • Like