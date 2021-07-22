Mahardhika Hendri Putra

NiagaHoster Exploration

Mahardhika Hendri Putra
Mahardhika Hendri Putra
  • Save
NiagaHoster Exploration exploration dribbble ux dailyui ui design
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent Exploration for Niagahoster Website. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: mahardhika.designs@gmail.com

You can view the prototype here :)
https://www.figma.com/proto/kJU0gSbVGbZHDDw57Nuiag/Niagahoster-Test?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=1%3A2&viewport=437%2C-391%2C0.42397791147232056&scaling=scale-down-width

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Mahardhika Hendri Putra
Mahardhika Hendri Putra

More by Mahardhika Hendri Putra

View profile
    • Like