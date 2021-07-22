Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmad Khoirul Fajri

Art Store - Online Store

Ahmad Khoirul Fajri
Ahmad Khoirul Fajri
  • Save
Art Store - Online Store webdeveloper uiux ui webdesign ux onlinestore website branding
Download color palette

This is an online shop project in the field of Arabic calligraphy art, a request from a client, namely the Kalam Art Store,
This business is one of the products of artists in Yogyakarta.

I'm available for freelance projects. If you have any questions, please contact this e-mail : ach.khoirulfajri@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Ahmad Khoirul Fajri
Ahmad Khoirul Fajri

More by Ahmad Khoirul Fajri

View profile
    • Like