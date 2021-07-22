Elby - Electric Bicycles

The centerpiece of Elby Mobility is the award-winning Elby electric-assist bike, an intuitive, easy-to-use, efficient solution to the problems of modern-day transportation.

Founded in 2019, Elby Mobility is pioneering a revolution in the way we move through our communities and cities. Elby is an emerging leader within the hyper-growth micromobility segment of the transportation industry.

Elby Mobility not only delivers world class hardware to the rapidly growing micromobility market, but is a technology company with integrated IoT, providing sustainable transportation solutions within commercial B2B markets (cities, developers/condos, hotels/resorts, university/college campuses and corporations).

