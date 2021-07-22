Omar Khaled

عيد اضحى سعيد | Happy Eid al-Adha

عيد اضحى سعيد | Happy Eid al-Adha design behance arabic calligraphy arabic calligraphy kufi calligraphy graphic design عيد الاضحي eid al-adha kufic
A kufic Calligraphy for Eid al-Adha
Hope you enjoy it!

