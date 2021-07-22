Jonnie Rozin

Seek Discomfort Website Redesign

Seek Discomfort Website Redesign clothing brand web design ux ui minimal
At Seek Discomfort, I was brought onto a project to redesign our entire website, from head to toe. The homepage got a new informative look, the product pages got a new sleek branded look, the cart got organized and cleaned up, and I even designed a brand new delivery tracking system. One highlight that isn't live yet includes a brand new navigation!

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
