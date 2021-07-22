Education Mobile App

Hi There,

This is an Exploration work for Education app. Here students can find their favorite couse as well they can do track their performance. Teachers And students can collaborate via video call and if a student fall problem they can seek help by support group chat and many more features are available here. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -

ayshauiux@gmail.com