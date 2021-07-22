Purrweb UI

Jewelry Store App (Cartier App Redesign)

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Jewelry Store App (Cartier App Redesign) brand redesign shop store ecommerce diamond gold luxury lux jewelry cartier startup mvp mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Jewelry Store App (Cartier App Redesign) brand redesign shop store ecommerce diamond gold luxury lux jewelry cartier startup mvp mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Jewelry Store App (Cartier App Redesign) brand redesign shop store ecommerce diamond gold luxury lux jewelry cartier startup mvp mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribble shot.png
  2. tools dribble.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey-hey! Welcome to our recent attempt to redesign a Cartier Jewelry Store app. Online store to buy jewelry accessories 💍

On the left side shot there is product card with a description, price and the ability to choose the jewelry size 🌟

On the right side — product search by photo with the ability to go to the product card 🔎

The accent color is gold — to support the idea of selling jewelry. Gold is considered the color of health, optimism and vitality and helps users relax. Symbolizes the shade of mutual love and forgiveness 🥰

Additional color beige — matches the skin colors of the models and black — the color of luxury, sophistication.

Using this app people can search for the product by uploaded image ✨

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Alexandra Bessonova

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like