Elby - Electric Bicycles

The centerpiece of Elby Mobility is the award-winning Elby electric-assist bike, an intuitive, easy-to-use, efficient solution to the problems of modern-day transportation.
Founded in 2019, Elby Mobility is pioneering a revolution in the way we move through our communities and cities. Elby is an emerging leader within the hyper-growth micromobility segment of the transportation industry.
Elby Mobility not only delivers world class hardware to the rapidly growing micromobility market, but is a technology company with integrated IoT, providing sustainable transportation solutions within commercial B2B markets (cities, developers/condos, hotels/resorts, university/college campuses and corporations).
Know more on project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121407503/Elby-Electric-Mobility
For more visit : www.jeffdesign.co