Onboarding Interaction

Hello everyone,
Here's a view of the latest product we're working on to help organizations plan and manage projects. The app UI is designed to be clean & minimal to provide an impressive core experience.
Please feel free to let us know your thoughts :)
Have an awesome idea? Let’s connect and plant it out.
Contact us at talktous@spurtreetech.com