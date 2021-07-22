Classical Dancer Of India Lavya Khanna

Lavya Khanna is a classical dancer. She was born on 21st April 2004 in Ambala City, Haryana. She is the India’s best female dancer. Lavya started with hip-hop and western dance forms, but gradually she realized that she is made for classical and folk dance. In 2015, at the age of twelve, she joined Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kala Kendra to pursue a 6 years course in Kathak. Lavya has participated in many competitions to showcase her dancing skills and got recognition. Until now, India’s best dancer has received 7 National awards. She recently won 1st prize in the National level Dance competition in May 2021 from Rajasthan.

