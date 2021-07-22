Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bogdan Nikitin
NIKITIN

Property Marketplace Mobile

Bogdan Nikitin
NIKITIN
Bogdan Nikitin
Property Marketplace Mobile sell house responsive marketplace real estate property market mobile sketch design ui ux
Hey Everyone!

Here's another shot about our property marketplace project, mobile view today.
What are your thoughts?

The team is available for new projects! 📩 Contact us artstudio.nikitin@gmail.com

We build world-changing digital products.
