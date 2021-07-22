Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arvin Das

Neon Blue Login/Sign-up

Arvin Das
Arvin Das
  • Save
Neon Blue Login/Sign-up neon blue neon figma signup login
Download color palette

A login/sign-up screen I designed on Figma, using neon-blue as my primary accent to capture a minimal, yet modern look.

I'm just starting out with UI/UX, would love some feedback, thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Arvin Das
Arvin Das

More by Arvin Das

View profile
    • Like