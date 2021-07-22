Travel App - Trip Planner App

Hello Dribbblers,

Today, we are going to show you our exploration of Travel App. Travelling is exciting but also stressful. So this App makes sure that you don't miss a thing in a new place. This Trip Planner App is of such a concept.

The shot shows a Home Page, Trip Plan & Details page. The Home Page has a Search Bar, Trending places & Friends Suggestion with whom he/she can plan a trip.

We picked the color scheme of light & airy colors. The reason behind this is users should feel relieved & stress-free when they open the app.

This Trip Planner App is a digital assistant for every traveler out there. Scheduling vacation activities is a way to ensure that you'll enjoy an eventful trip. The intuitive interface with quick access to relevant details of a planned activity makes this easier.

