Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ajo Jose

Car Crunch - Retro blog

Ajo Jose
Ajo Jose
  • Save
Car Crunch - Retro blog minimal ui minimal vintage car car article blog ui creative design vintage
Download color palette

Hey guys,
here in this concept shot, I tried to design a minimal blog page in a vintage style.
please comment your thoughts and hit 'L'
.
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ajo_joz/
behance - https://www.behance.net/ajojose-351

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Ajo Jose
Ajo Jose

More by Ajo Jose

View profile
    • Like