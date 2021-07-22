Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

Gnar Coastal Outfitters - Apparel Graphics

Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.
Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.
Hire Me
  • Save
Gnar Coastal Outfitters - Apparel Graphics surfing surf badge logo typography badge design nature vintage branding illustration
Download color palette

Here’s a fun project to get the creative juices flowing! I’ve had the opportunity to sit down, drink beers, and talk shop with local designers recently. We came up with an idea to create projects to keep our skills sharp during our downtime. Here’s a brand @awfullygreatdesignco came up with. Gnar Coastal Outfitters. Here are some graphics that I think would be cool to see on apparel. Let me know what you guys think!

Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.
Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.
Graphic designer based out of Sacramento, CA.
Hire Me

More by Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

View profile
    • Like