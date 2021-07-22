4yrs of Observe.AI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We're celebrating our 4th year anniversary! 🥳
In 2017, we were a small team of 3 with a vision to revolutionize contact centers using AI. We fundamentally believed in the power of AI to bring exceptional customer experience regardless of industry, language or geography. 💪🏾
In 2021, we are a dream team of 200+ Observians today, ready to take on the Goliath, that is the Contact Center industry. 💣
We've grown: exponentially 📈
We've learned: gracefully 😇
And, we've thrived: powerfully 💥
But even after 4 years, the energy feels like Day 1. 🔥
join us in our journey onwards and upward: https://www.observe.ai/careers