Coin #8: Comfort

Day #22 of 30:

This is 8th-shot of a new series under the umbrella of coins. Each coin denotes a particular meaning behind the illustrations. As for the above shot, the Rabbit signifies "Comfort".

The meaning and signification has been dealt in detail on visme that gave me an inspiration to start this with coins. Check the below link for more info.

https://visme.co/blog/symbols-and-meanings/

