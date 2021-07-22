Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Anis

Muffin Logo, Cake Logo

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis
  • Save
Muffin Logo, Cake Logo bakery bakery logo cake cookies cake cake logo design cake logo muffin muffin logo design muffin logo minimalist logo minimalist minimal logo design minimal logo minimal logos business logo design logo logodesign logo design branding
Download color palette

This is a Modern Muffin logo. I have designed this modern and elegant logo for for your business. ( Unused )
Logo For Sale!!!
Let's talk about your projects
----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: designeranis754@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801889720569

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance Fiverr Instagram

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis

More by Mohammad Anis

View profile
    • Like