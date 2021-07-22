Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md Nasir Mahfuj

Negative Space Logo | Branding Logo

Negative Space Logo | Branding Logo brand design professional logo modern logo creative logo logo concept graphic design planet logo k2 letter logo letter logo branding logo negative space logo
Download color palette

It's a NegativeSpace Logo. It's Simple k2 planet Logo. That's Represent Planet Business.

Available for Freelance work:
If You interest_
Let's talk about your projects
-------
Email: mdnasirmahfuj@gmail.com
https://dribbble.com/mn_mahfuj
Whats App: +8801862587451

If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.
Thank you.

