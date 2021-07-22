PutraCetol Studio

Urban Sketart - A Graffiti Lettering Font

Urban Sketart. A Graffiti Style Font with 157 Ligatures. Inspired by the graffiti art on the city streets, so I made it into a font. So that it will make it easier for you to make graffiti writing or designs. There are 157 ligatures that will make this font even cooler. so enjoy it!
Suitable for many design project, branding, packaging, logo, wall art, headline, template, banner, poster, and so much more!
This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :
– Urban Sketart otf
– Urban Sketart ttf
– Urban Sketart woff

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

