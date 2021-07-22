Charan

Terms of Services

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Terms of Services web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Download color palette

Today i would like to share an Interface of the Terms of Services. Moreover, world Some People are Not Reading the Terms and Conditions. This is the Meaning for Terms and conditions are aimed at protecting the business (you). They give business owners the opportunity to set their rules (within applicable law) of how their service or product may be used including, but not limited to, things like copyright conditions, age limits, and the governing law of the contract.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like