Fachry Nurdiansyah
Greative

Construction Management App

Fachry Nurdiansyah
Greative
Fachry Nurdiansyah for Greative
Hire Us
  • Save
Construction Management App graphic design management team details page homepage landing page pricing project project management calendar schedule construction ios card design illustration clean ux ui modern
Download color palette

Exploring construction management app :D

-
Hit "L" if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts :)
-
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at fachrynsyh@gmail.com
-
Keep in touch: Instagram @madebypahri

Greative
Greative
Beyond Than Creative Work
Hire Us

More by Greative

View profile
    • Like