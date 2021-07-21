Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HouzChef App - App Screens

HouzChef App - App Screens order delivery app food app restaurant app branding ux design ios app android app ui design food chef mobile ui ui
The app is basically used by a Customer who is finding food online or foodies who want to teste different types of the recipe posted by reputed Chef. And the chef can post their own recipe for earning and can see the total earnings.

You can check full project @https://www.behance.net/gallery/68802515/HouzChef-Mobile-App

