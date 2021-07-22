Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dicky Febrian
Odama

Icontyl - Freebie Icon ✨

Dicky Febrian
Odama
Dicky Febrian for Odama
Icontyl - Freebie Icon ✨ grafik icon profile icon explore icon home icon freebie icons icons freebie freebie icon icons set icon freebie freebie icon set icons ui icon illustration whitemode darkmode odama clean illustration icon
  1. Preview 1.png
  2. Preview 2.png
  3. Preview 3.png
  4. Preview 4.png
  5. dicky.png

Hi friends 🙌

Here i share my exploration about icons for Odama Studio,
Icontyl - Freebie Icons ✨

Get it now on : Figma Community

What do you think? 😁
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio

Odama
Odama
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
Hire Us

