Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iqbal Surya

NFT - UI Website design Template

Iqbal Surya
Iqbal Surya
  • Save
NFT - UI Website design Template landing page concept abstrack black blue clean template dekstop bitcoin coin crypto nft webdesign branding ux minimal website ui web design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
This is an exploration of the NFT website which was designed using figma software.

I hope you like it

Email For Project :
iqbalsurya376@gmail.com

Iqbal Surya
Iqbal Surya

More by Iqbal Surya

View profile
    • Like