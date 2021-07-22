Faikar | Logo Designer

Polygon Logo Design

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Polygon Logo Design internet brandmark computer futuristic software saas startup business tech technology company vibrant playful polygon overlay brand identity logo symbol simple mark modern icon logomark logo design digital branding
Download color palette

Hi all! This is my logo design exploration by playing the polygon and square shape
-
Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design 😄
-
I'm avaiable for freelance project
Let's start work together
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
Hire Me

More by Faikar | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like