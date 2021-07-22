401k Investment Choices

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Arguably the most important step in setting up a 401(k) is choosing your investment strategy. As a consumer, there can be information overload as there are endless strategies and options to consider.
-
Without a doubt (barring personalized planning) choosing an age based fund is one of the easiest ways to ensure you're making a smart decision with your retirement... Making it a go-to for an investor with limited experience, who needs a lot of handholding but doesn't want to pay extra.
-
Rather than show a ton of complicated options up front, this UI focuses on simplifying the decision point (do I know about investing or not) and allows that to influence the user to make a smarter choice.