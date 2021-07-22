Jason Schmitt

401k Investment Choices

Jason Schmitt
Jason Schmitt
  • Save
401k Investment Choices flow transaction wizard personal investing investments account retired retirement financial fintech admin graphic design design 401k ux ui
Download color palette

Arguably the most important step in setting up a 401(k) is choosing your investment strategy. As a consumer, there can be information overload as there are endless strategies and options to consider.
-
Without a doubt (barring personalized planning) choosing an age based fund is one of the easiest ways to ensure you're making a smart decision with your retirement... Making it a go-to for an investor with limited experience, who needs a lot of handholding but doesn't want to pay extra.
-
Rather than show a ton of complicated options up front, this UI focuses on simplifying the decision point (do I know about investing or not) and allows that to influence the user to make a smarter choice.

Jason Schmitt
Jason Schmitt
Design at Dreamten. ✦ Dog Dad in Life.

More by Jason Schmitt

View profile
    • Like